Book Minister KN Nehru in MAWS bribery case, Madras High Court directs DVAC

Appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, Advocate General PS Raman submitted that the ED’s letter had already been forwarded to the State and that permission had been granted for investigation by the DVAC.

After hearing all sides, the Bench pronounced its judgment, observing that the materials furnished by the Enforcement Directorate prima facie disclosed cognizable offences. Accordingly, the Court directed the DVAC to register a case on the basis of the materials supplied.

The Court further held that, in view of the sufficient materials placed on record by the Enforcement Directorate, a preliminary inquiry was not warranted, and directed that a case be registered forthwith and investigated in accordance with law. The writ petition filed by K Athinarayanan was dismissed.