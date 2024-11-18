Book bus tickets for Pongal from today, as TNSTC raises reservation window to 90 days

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has announced extension of online ticket booking window from 60 days to 90 days for government buses as the advance bookings for buses operating during Pongal festive season will begin from Monday.

The new policy of booking buses before 60 days will come into effect from 12 pm today (November 18).

In the release from the department it said, TNSTC bus tickets can now be booked online up to 90 days in advance. Based on the feedback received from passengers, travellers can make advance bookings from 60 days in advance to 90 days with effect from 12 noon today.”

Commuters can book their tickets in advance through www.tnstc.in and TNSTC official mobile app.