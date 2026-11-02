Bonded labour: Cattle farm owner’s son get 7-yr jail in Tiruchy

The case came to light after Musiri Revenue divisional officer Ravichandran received information that Jeeva was allegedly keeping the three workers as bonded labourers at his farm. An inquiry was conducted and the workers were rescued. One of the workers, Babul Majumdar from Tripura, had come to Chennai in search of employment. He was brought to the farm in July 2016 after being promised a monthly salary of Rs 10,000 by Jeeva. Another worker, Arjun Mishra from Odisha, was brought to the farm by Ravi after he got down at Vellore railway station looking for work. He had been promised a monthly salary of Rs 3,000. The third worker, Vinoth Kumar from Tirupattur, had come to Chennai seeking employment before being brought to the farm by an unidentified person.