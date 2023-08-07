Bomman, Bellie seek Rs 2 crore from docu maker

BENGALURU: Bomman and Bellie, the mahout couple made famous by the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, sent a legal notice seeking a ‘goodwill gesture’ of Rs 2 crore from filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves.

The notice said the couple was promised a proper house, financial support as a one-time lump sum payment (without mentioning the amount) as compensation based on the income generated from the project, among others.

Though they were introduced as “the real heroes” to the elite, celebrities, sportspersons and political leaders, gaining wide publicity for them, the filmmaker got all the financial benefits, the notice alleged.

Chennai-based lawyer and activist Pravin Raj, who said he has known the couple for almost a decade, said Gonsalves had promised them monetary help and support for the education of Bellie’s granddaughter.

Advocate Mohammed Mansoor said in the reply from Sikhya Entertainment, on behalf of Gonsalves, flatly refused any more help stating that she has already given money to the couple. “I will send her a rejoinder after consulting with my clients,” he said.

“All claims made are untrue. We have deep respect for all of the contributors of this story, and remain driven by the desire to create positive change,” Sikhya Entertainment said in a statement.