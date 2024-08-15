Bombs hurled in two separate incidents near Sholavaram; no casualities reported

CHENNAI: In two separate incidents near Sholavaram in Tiruvallur district, unidentified gangs hurled country-made bombs at the house of a DMK functionary and another man’s house. No human casualties were reported in the attacks. First incident happened at the house of a DMK functionary.

According to the Sholavaram police, the DMK functionary Jagan’s wife is the village panchayat vice president.

Around 4 pm, four unidentified men on two bikes came to the house and hurled the bomb and fled. Nobody was injured but the car parked insied the house compound was damaged.

After some time, later in a similar incident at Sirunium near Sholavaram, an unidentified gang hurled a country-made bomb at the house of a man named Saranraj and smashed his car with rods, the police said. “We are inquiring whether both the attacks were carried out by the same gang. We suspect that these attacks were carried out to threaten them, police said.