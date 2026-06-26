Bomb threat to Collectorate in Tiruchy turns out to be a hoax

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy District Collectorate received a bomb threat email, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), which scanned the entire premises, declared it a hoax on Friday.
Despite it being a government holiday on Friday, the official email ID of Tiruchy District Collector received a threat stating that powerful bombs were installed across the premises and they would explode at any time.
Soon, the information was sent to the Tiruchy City Police Commissioner N Kamini, who deployed police personnel and BDDS to the Collectorate.
The team, which arrived at around 10 am, searched the entire premises and found nothing, and they heaved a great sigh of relief.
Subsequently, the special team declared that the threat was a hoax. It may be noted that such email threats have been received in several government office premises, including Tiruchy Combined Court, Collectorate and Corporation Office, and the IP of the sender has become non-traceable.