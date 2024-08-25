Bomb threat to Coimbatore school keeps police on their toes, confirmed to be hoax

CHENNAI: A bomb threat to a private school kept police officials on the toes in Coimbatore, till they confirmed after a thorough search that it was a hoax.

The private school in Somayampalayam area near Vadavalli received an email threatening that bombs had been placed in the classrooms and toilets. The school management immediately reported the matter to the Vadavalli police.

A team of officials immediately rushed to the school and conducted a thorough search of the school premises. Personnel from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a sniffer dog inspected every classroom, toilets, laboratories, and vacant lots.

After several hours of intensive searching, no explosives were found, confirming that the threat was a hoax. The incident caused considerable panic in the area. The police are continuing their investigation to find out who sent the hoax email.