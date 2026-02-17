Bomb threat emails trigger security sweeps at Tirunelveli and Tiruchendur courts

According to officials, the email threat was received at the court office in Tirunelveli while regular proceedings were underway. Acting swiftly, the city’s bomb detection and disposal squad rushed to the premises and began a comprehensive search operation using sniffer dogs and explosive detection equipment.

The Integrated Court Complex at Palayamkottai houses multiple courts, including the Principal District Court, criminal and civil courts, Mahila (women’s) court, and POCSO special court. The campus has three entry points a separate entrance for judges, a main public entrance, and a designated gate for advocates all of which are usually under constant police security.