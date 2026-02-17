Bomb threat emails trigger security sweeps at Tirunelveli and Tiruchendur courts

CHENNAI: Security was tightened at the Integrated Court Complex in Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli, and the District Integrated Court in Tiruchendur on Tuesday morning after bomb threat emails were received. In Tiruchendur, the anonymous email warned that an explosive device would detonate at 12:20 pm, prompting immediate evacuation and intensive searches by bomb disposal squads, said a report by Maalaimalar.
According to officials, the email threat was received at the court office in Tirunelveli while regular proceedings were underway. Acting swiftly, the city’s bomb detection and disposal squad rushed to the premises and began a comprehensive search operation using sniffer dogs and explosive detection equipment.
The Integrated Court Complex at Palayamkottai houses multiple courts, including the Principal District Court, criminal and civil courts, Mahila (women’s) court, and POCSO special court. The campus has three entry points a separate entrance for judges, a main public entrance, and a designated gate for advocates all of which are usually under constant police security.
Following the threat, police conducted thorough inspections of judges’ rest rooms, administrative blocks, restrooms, and parking areas, scanning the premises inch by inch with metal detectors. The incident created tension and heightened security across the court campus.
Notably, a similar bomb threat had been issued to the same Tirunelveli court complex on the 22nd of last month.
Meanwhile, in Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district, a similar email threat was received at the District Integrated Court complex. Bomb disposal personnel evacuated judges, lawyers, and staff before launching an extensive search operation.
Further investigations are underway to trace the source of the threat emails.