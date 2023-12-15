Bomb threat at VIT University; police find nothing in combing operations

VELLORE: A threatening email received by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) University turned out to be a hoax. The email received on Wednesday night and seen on Thursday morning mentioned on bombs being planted on the campus of the varsity. VIT University officials lodged a complaint with Katpadi police, who swung into immediate action.

Police accompanied by bomb diffusion experts, who were called from neighbouring districts, held combing operations of the entire campus. Nothing unusual was detected as the operations continued late into the night.