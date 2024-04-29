Bomb attack in AMMK councillor's eatery over sons enmity, one suspect arrested

CHENNAI: Bombs were hurled in the eatery of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) party councilor in Kolappakkam near Vandalur, on Sunday.

Police officials have arrested one of the 3 suspects who threw the bomb in a car and search is on for the other two.

Muthupandi (62), ward councilor of Nedungundram Panchayat Council in Kattankulathur Panchayat Union of Chengalpattu District belongs to TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK party. He runs a eatery in Kolapakkam on Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road.

Muthupandi, along with his wife and son, was cooking food for the eatery on Sunday morning.

A vehicle coming from Vandalur pulled up near the eatery in which three men got down and threw homemade bombs in a barrage of the eatery.

Fortunately the bombs did not enter the canteen, but hit the gate grill, fell down and exploded with a loud bang. The three unidentified attackers fled from the scene.

The neighbours rushed to the canteen on hearing explosions and shouts.

The police rushed to the spot, and collected the bomb fragments and other debris from the explosion site.

They also checked the area's CCTV footage.

It is noted that three huge balloons were discovered at the blast site, which were seized by the police and it is believed that the bombers may have left the balloons at this location to distract the police.

Following an investigation, the police detained Anbazagan (22) from Nedungunram area.

During the police investigation, it was revealed that the bomb attack happened due to a previous enmity of Muthupandi's son.

The police are looking for the car that was used in the explosive attack, and two people who managed to flee.