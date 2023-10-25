‘Bomb attack a consequence of verbal attack & abuse by DMK,allies’

CHENNAI: Following the petrol bomb hurling incident at the gates of Raj Bhavan, his deputy secretary lodged a formal complaint with the Chennai police on Wednesday night.

"This is also to inform you that for the last several months there have been sustained vicious attacks on the Governor using filthy abuses and wielding threats to his life. These verbal attacks and threats to the Governor have been made mostly by leaders and workers of DMK and its allies in their public meetings and through their social media. These threats are intended to overawe the Governor and restrain him in discharging his Constitutional duties. However, complaints lodged with police have been inconsequential due to police inaction. To illustrate in an incident on April 18, 2022, the Governor was physically attacked with sticks and stones while he was on his way to attend a scheduled function at the Dharmapuram Adhinam. Complaint was lodged by Raj Bhavan, but FIR was not registered. No action was taken against the assailants" the complaint said.

"There have been incidents of public threats to the life of Governor. However, unfortunately in all these cases of abuse, attack and assault on the Governor, the police did not register FIR faithfully and instead trivialised the serious incidents into minor offences with no worthwhile follow-up. Such a studied indifference by police to serious threats to the Governor have vitiated the security of the Governor and Raj Bhavan. Today's brazen bomb attack on the Raj Bhavan is consequence of it' the letter further said.

The ongoing verbal and physical threats and attacks on the Hon'ble Governor, the highest Constitutional authority in the State have led to the deterioration of security to such an extent that now brazen bomb attacks have begun. I urge you to take serious cognizance of today's attacks which constitute offences including under section 124 IPC specifically intended for threats to a Governor.

A Governor cannot work under the shadow of constant threats. Hence, I urge you to take it seriously and do the needful to ensure proper investigation, due punishment to all the involved persons including conspirators behind the attacks and proper security to the Governor, the complaint from T Sengottaiyan, deputy secretary to the governor said.