Body of woman with injuries on head found

TIRUCHY: The body of a woman with a injured head was found in a secluded place in Ariyalur on Friday.

It is said, the labourers, who went to karuvelam kadu, found a body of a woman with an injured head in a secluded place between Ariyalur and Palambadi village and passed on the information to Ariyalur Town police. The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Ariyalur Medical College hospital. Police found that there were blood stains in the spot and heavy stones were also found nearby.

In a detailed investigation, the police identified the deceased as M Rani (60) from Palambadi village in Ariyalur. She used to go to the spot and collect firewood. The police suspected that she must have been murdered. The police also brought a sniffer dog for investigation. The police registered a case of suspicious death and investigations are on.