Body of newborn inside broken bottle found near Otteri lake in Vellore

Sources said that the body of the baby stuffed inside a broken bottle was first noticed by passers-by, who informed the Bagayam police.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Aug 2023 9:55 PM GMT
Body of newborn inside broken bottle found near Otteri lake in Vellore
VELLORE: Shock waves spread across areas around in Otteri lake after a newborn was found inside a broken bottle near the waterbody in Vellore on Wednesday. Sources said that the body of the baby stuffed inside a broken bottle was first noticed by passers-by, who informed the Bagayam police.

A police team reached the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the Vellore GH for a post-mortem. Police suspect that the baby’s cadaver might have been preserved as a specimen in the bottle by some hospital and hence are checking in that angle.

However, as the bottle appeared to be broken and not a fetus, police are investigating in different angles as to how the bottle stuffed with the body came there, sources added.

