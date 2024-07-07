Body of newborn baby boy found in Coimbatore car shed

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police on Sunday recovered the body of a newborn baby boy from the car shed of a realtor in Singanallur on Sunday.

Police said that Jayapal, a realtor, who lived on Fifth Street, Nanjappa Nagar had spotted the cloth-wrapped body of the baby in a car shed near his home in the morning.

Upon receiving information, the Singanallur police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the baby for a post-mortem exam at ESI Hospital.

A case has been registered and inquiries are on to trace the parents and to ascertain if the baby was abandoned as it was born dead or due to any other reason.