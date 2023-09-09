Body found in burnt car in Thoothukudi; 4 held

MADURAI: A charred body was found inside a burnt car trunk in a remote area near Vilathikulam, Thoothukudi district on Thursday night.

Some locals spotted a fire in the car along Pallakulam road and informed the Kulathur police, who along with Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan, inspected the spot. After the Fire and Rescue services personnel doused the flame, they found a half burnt dead body hidden in the car trunk.

The forensic expert found a chain around the neck of the body and a silver string over the hip and identified the body as that of a male. After verifying the vehicle registration number, police identified the victim as Nagajothi (48) of Sayalkudi in Ramnad, the vehicle owner. Nagajothi a businessman and used to lend money.

A cell phone recovered from the crime scene served as a key piece of evidence. After tracking calls, it was found that the phone belonged to Michael Raj (30) of Kannirajapuram, who was the driver of the victim.

Four months ago, Michael Raj borrowed Rs 2 lakh from Nagajothi as he wanted to retrieve the mortgaged jewels from a bank. When Nagajothi repeatedly demanded the money, Michael Raj got annoyed and hatched a plot to kill him.

Saying that money would be repaid by a person in Vilathikulam, Michael along with three others took Nagajothi in his car. The group later strangled him and set fire to the vehicle with victim’s body in the trunk, to make it look accidental.

After conducting a thorough enquiry, the Kulathur police arrested the accused including Michael Raj, Kani (26), Mari (28) and Ganapathi Rajan (28), sources said.