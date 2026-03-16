Bodies of Tamil Nadu pilgrims to be brought to Delhi from Nepal today: Minister L Murugan

The Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting said he contacted the Indian Embassy in Nepal following the bus accident in which seven pilgrims from Tamil Nadu lost their lives while several others were injured, and was told that the bodies would be brought to New Delhi tomorrow.

"Steps are currently being taken to transport the bodies of the accident victims to Delhi tomorrow, from where they will subsequently be sent to their respective hometowns," Murugan said in a post on 'X.'

"Further, I wish to inform that measures are also being taken through the Indian Embassy to provide all necessary assistance to those currently undergoing medical treatment in the hospital," he said.