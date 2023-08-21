Bodi train benefits Theni dist, commuters seek more such from Railways

CHENNAI: Amidst lot of expectations from the people of Theni district, the Southern Railway recently introduced the first-ever express train connecting Bodinayakanur in the district with Chennai.

Passengers who have welcomed the direct train service from Chennai are also making demands such as reducing the travel time and increasing the number of ordinary sleeper coaches.

“After 12 years, on the Madurai-Bodi route, passenger trains and a direct Chennai train service resumed operations. At the same time, the state and Centre should take immediate action to establish train service on the Dindigul-Sabarimala route, which has been a long-standing demand of the people of Theni district, traders and Lord Ayyappa devotees,” said Jayasheela, School Teacher in Uthamapalayam.

“My hometown is Theni. Till now we used to travel from Chennai to Theni by omni bus with our family. It is heartening that train service has been restored to Theni after 12 years,” said Thanga Suruli (69). My 69-year-old dream of going to my hometown by train has come true today. It is a boon for the people, he added.

“Travelling to Theni by train is very convenient. But, if the train runs daily instead of thrice in a week, people will benefit. In a situation where only private autos are plying from Theni and Bodi railway stations to the bus station, the government should take steps to run buses more frequently,” requested Mohammad Ismail a realtor in Theni.

It may be noted that Theni district had metre-gauge train services and services were suspended in 2011 for gauge conversion works. However, after prolonged delay, Bodi got back train services after more than 12 years wait on June 15 with direct train to Chennai.

On their part, traders of Theni have demanded that Madurai-Theni-Bodi train service should be constructed and implemented on the Dindigul-Theni-Cumbum route as well.

“I have been in the cardamom export business for 20 years. We transport cardamom in trucks from Cumbum to Chennai and Thoothukudi. We also send cardamom by trains via Madurai and Dindigul. Now, the train service has been restored up to Bodi, this should be extended up to Cumbum. with a new line,” said Nagarajan, an exporter. Echoing similar views, Ganesan, a local exporter of grapes, opined that the rail connectivity would also boost export of grapes.

RV Shajeevana, Theni Collector, said, “We are discussing with the authorities about running evening buses and mini buses. Soon enough connecting buses will be run from the railway stations to the nearest bus stations,” she added.

‘Dindigul-Sabarimala project not viable’

Speaking to DT Next, B Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway said, “Electrification of Madurai-Theni- Bodinayakkanur work would be over by December 2023. Once it is over, travel time would gradually come down. Then trains in the section would be speeded up. However, the implementation of the Dindigul-Sabarimala project is not viable.”