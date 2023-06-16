Bodi-Chennai Exp train flagged off by Murugan

MADURAI: Much to delight of people in Bodinayakkanur, Theni district, an extended train connecting Chennai with Bodi began journey.

L Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying flagged off the train from Bodinayakkanur in the presence of P Raveendranath Kumar, Theni MP at around 8 pm, on Thursday. The extended run of Theni-Madurai unreserved express to Bodinayakkanur was also inaugurated. The extended run of the regular service of Train No 20601/20602 Chennai-Bodinayakkanur tri-weekly express will commence from Chennai with effect from June 16 and from Bodinayakkanur with effect from June 18.

Catering to the needs of rail passengers, a stoppage of two express trains at Kodaikanal Road (Kodai Road) station, Dindigul district was also introduced by the Southern railway.

Earlier, Murugan signalled the stoppage at Kodaikanal Road station for Chennai Egmore -Guruvayur express and Kacheguda -Madurai-Kacheguda weekly express. Also present were P Velusamy, MP and SP Selvaraj, Chairman, Ammainaickanur Town Panchayat attended along with P Ananth, DRM Madurai Division, other invitees.