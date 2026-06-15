Boats return with bumper catch after ban

RAMANATHAPURAM: Mechanised fishing boats that resumed operations from Rameswaram after the end of the 61-day annual fishing ban returned with a sizeable catch of prawns, squid, crabs and other fish varieties, with many fishermen venturing back into the sea after unloading their catch.
Several boats began returning to the fishing harbour on Sunday, less than a day after the ban ended at midnight on June 14. Fishermen unloaded the catch and transported it to traders and seafood processing units before refuelling and stocking supplies for another fishing trip.
According to fishermen, boats that returned to shore landed between 200 kg and 300 kg of prawns, around 100 kg of crabs, 70 kg to 100 kg of squid and up to five tonnes of sangayam fish.
The mechanised fishing fleet had remained anchored for nearly two months due to the annual fishing ban imposed along the Tamil Nadu coast to facilitate fish breeding.
Following the lifting of restrictions, mechanised boats from Rameswaram set sail on the evening of June 14. While most vessels were expected to return only on Monday, several boats headed back to shore earlier after securing a good catch.
Fishermen said the initial catch was encouraging. However, traders were yet to fix prices for prawns, crabs, squid and other fish varieties landed after the reopening of the fishing season.