Boats, hills and a ballot: Kanniyakumari’s Kanis have to brave odds to exercise democratic dutydemocratic duty

In hill villages such as Thachamalai, Pathukaani, Vattapparai and Keeriparai, voters must travel by boat across the Pechiparai dam to reach the polling station set up at the Government Tribal Residential Higher Secondary School.

With no road access and the reservoir remaining full year-round, boats are the only link between their homes and the polling booth. Around 300 voters from these remote habitations depend on this arrangement every election.