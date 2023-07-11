Boating service resumes in Courtallam

MADURAI: Pleasure boating service has been launched in Vennamadai Lake along the Five Falls Road in Courtallam, a well-known tourism destination in Tenkasi district. Dhanush M Kumar, Tenkasi MP along with Tenkasi MLA S Palani Nadar flagged off the boats on Monday.

After a two-year COVID lockdown, boating resumed in Courtallam on July 10 last year, and similarly, the service resumed on Monday, days ahead of the ‘Saaral Thiruvizha’.

With boats set sailing, Courtallam has turned into popular spot for tourists this season. “Pleasure boating is one of the big draw among visitors to Courtallam,” sources said.

The boat house, which is operated by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), has a fleet of 32 boats, including seven two-seater and 16 four-seater boats, all pedal models, 5 four-seater paddle boats and four individual boats.

For two-seater pedal boats, the fare is Rs150 and for four-seater pedal boats the charge is Rs 200. While a four-seater rowing boat is rented out for Rs 250, it’s Rs 150 for kayaking.

Boating is an added advantage of tourism and visitors are enjoying the amazing beauty of the lake surrounded by nature in Courtallam, which is an ideal place to hang out.

There is a good turnout of tourists especially on weekends. People are also enjoying bathing in the waterfalls.

“The much-awaited festival vibe ‘Saral Thiruvizha’ is expected to commence either by the end of July or during the first week of August,” sources said.

Present at the launch were TTDC Manager Rajeshwari and District Tourism Officer P Seetharaman among others.