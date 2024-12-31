Boat service cancelled in Kanniyakumari owing to rough weather, attracts ire of tourists

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the Kanniyakumari beach when tourists broke into an argument after the boat ride service was halted on Tuesday morning owing to rough weather.

According to a Maalaimalar report, thousands of tourists visits the Vivekananda Memorial and the 133-foot-tall Thiruvalluvar statue located in the middle of the Kanniyakumari sea by boat on a daily basis. The boat service operates from 8 am and ferries passengers who take a spin around to enjoy the sunrise and sunset.

However, since 2004 tsunami, the sea has been rough on new moon days and a few days after. On Monday being a new moon day, the sea remained stormy on Tuesday morning as well.

Following this, authorities halted the boat service on Tuesday morning. Several tourists who had come to Kanniyakumari with their children to specially visit the recently inaugurated glass bridge, got into an argument with the operators.

The tourists claimed that they had been waiting since 6 am to enjoy the boat ride but we're disappointed because of the cancellation.

Police were called in to calm the situation after which the tourists dispersed from the area.