Boat rally conducted in Nagai to ensure cent per cent polling

TIRUCHY: A boat rally was held in creating awareness on 100 percent polling at Nagapattinam which was flagged off by the returning officer and district collector Johny Tom Varghese on Friday.

The Nagapattinam district administration has been initiating a series of awareness programmes on compulsory polling and as a part of the ongoing awareness programme, a boat rally was held in the district. The rally was held from Nagapattinam port to Akkaraipettai boat jetty.

The participants raised slogans and distributed handbills on the need for compulsory polling among the fishermen along the coast. Distributing the awareness handbills, the collector Johny Tom Varghese said, it is the duty of every voter to select their representative irrespective of their caste, religion and any other factor. When there are no such factors witnessed while polling, the particular elected member would dedicatedly put forth the demands in the parliamentary floors, said the collector.

Later, Johny Tom Varghese administered the vote to the fishermen. SP Harsh Singh, Assistant Returning Officer G Aranganathan, Joint Director (Fisheries) D Ilamvazhuthi and others were present.