Boat hit by Sri Lankan Navy vessel; four Rameshwaram fishermen missing

CHENNAI: A motorboat belonging to Rameshwaram fishermen sank after a collision with a Sri Lankan Navy patrol boat. Four fishermen who were on the motorboat are said to be missing, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Reportedly, the fishermen were out fishing in the middle of the sea on their motorboat at night when it was hit by the Lankan patrol boat. The boat sank into the sea and the four fishers are missing.

The owner of the boat, Karthikeyan of Rameshwaram, has filed a complaint with the Fishermen Association in this regard and an investigation is under way.