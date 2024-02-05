Board exams: Monitoring officers appointed in districts

CHENNAI: For monitoring the upcoming board exam preparation for classes 10, 11 and 12, the School Education Department has appointed monitoring officers for all districts in the designation of directors, joint directors and deputy directors.

As per the circular from the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), the officers have been directed to supervise the examination work for the higher secondary classes.

The monitoring officer for Chennai is P Venkata Priya of DGE, M Aarthi of Integrated School Education Department, G Arivoli, Director of School Education for Tiruvallur and T Usha of Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) for Kancheepuram. They will be responsible for works involving exam centres, allotment of centres and other related arrangements.

The board exam for Class 10 will be held from March 26 to April 8, Class 11 from March 4-25 and Class 12 from March 1-22. The practical exam for Class 10 will be held from Feb 23-29, Class 11 from Feb 19-24 and Class 12 from Feb 12-17.

For Class 12, exams for chemistry, accountancy and geography papers will be held on March 11, followed by physics and economics on March 15, mathematics and biology on March 19 and 22, respectively.

For Class 11, biology exam will be held on March 18, chemistry exam on March 21 and mathematics on March 25.

For Class 10, mathematics paper has been scheduled on April 1, science on April 4 and social science on April 8.

Results for the board exam for Class 10 will be announced on May 10, for Class 11 on May 14 and for Class 12 on May 6, stated the schedule released by the education minister in November last year.