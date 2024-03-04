Board exams for class 11 students from today

CHENNAI: The board examination for Class 11 commenced from 10 am to 1.15 pm today (Monday) with language papers.

A total of 3,89,736 male students and 4,30,471 female students are appearing for the exams from 7,534 schools in Tamil Nadu. Additionally, 5000 private candidates and 187 inmates are writing the exam.

Also, there are 3,302 examination centres all over the state.

The School Education Department has arranged 3,200 flying squads and 46,700 examination room invigilators to monitor and prevent malpractices.

Also, proper drinking water, seating, electricity and toilet facilities are in place in these centres.

The exams have been scheduled till March 25.