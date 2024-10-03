Board exam schedule for diploma students in TN polytechnic colleges out; check here

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) has released the board exam schedule for diploma students studying in polytechnic colleges in the State.

According to the DOTE notification, the board exam will start with practical exams on October 7.

The circular further said that the theory exams will start from October 21 for fifth and sixth semester students.

For the first semester students, the exams will be conducted from October 26.

Accordingly, for the second semester students, the exams will be held from November 11.

The students studying in the third semester will appear for the exams from October 22.

Exams will not be conducted from October 30 to November 2 due to Deepavali holidays.

The DOTE said a detailed examination timetable will be hosted on its website --- https://dte.tn.gov.in, fifteen days before the commencement of exams.

However, a senior official from the DOTE, seeking anonymity, said that there are chances of changing the dates of the examination since the northeast monsoon rains are expected next week. "Students are advised to contact their concerned department professors or college administration staff in this regard", he said, adding that "in case of any change in exam dates, it will be uploaded in the portal and also will be informed to the students through the registered email".