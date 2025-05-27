Board exam results: Vijay to felicitate class 10,12 toppers on May 30

CHENNAI: Actor turned politician Vijay is set to meet and award the toppers of Class 10 and 12 on May 30.

Accordingly to a Thanthi TV report, the award ceremony is organised by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and is scheduled to be held in a hotel in Mahabalipuram.

Vijay has been maintaining his two year streak by meeting and falicitating the toppers in the state.

In June 2024, more than 3500 parents and students including 750 awardees were present in the 2nd award ceremony.

Vijay congratulated each student by offering a shawl, a certificate and an incentive of Rs.5000.