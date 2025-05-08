Class 12 exam results: Vijay hails meritorious students, to felicitate top three rank holders

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor-turned-politician Vijay will soon felicitate the top three rank holders of the Class XII board examinations.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Vijay extended his warm congratulations to the meritorious students.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate the brothers and sisters who have secured the top ranks in the Class XII board exams. Remember, public examinations are not the sole determinants of one's future. Never lose heart — channel your efforts anew, set higher goals, and strive for continued success,” he said.

Wishing the students success as they embark on their next chapter, he added, "As you step into a new phase of life, I wish you many achievements and excellence in your chosen paths. See you soon. Success is certain."

Over the past two years, Vijay has been personally meeting Class X and XII toppers along with their parents, felicitating them with tokens of appreciation and encouragement.

According to senior TVK sources, this year's felicitation ceremony is scheduled for June and is expected to double as the launchpad for Vijay's full-fledged political campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

"The event will be significant not just for students, but as a signal of Vijay's political intent, " a TVK leader told DT Next.