Blocked canals turn Madurai’s bountiful rains a curse: Su Venkatesan

CHENNAI: The city’s October rainfall reached 163 mm surpassing its average of 70.8 mm until the 15th of this month. Madurai received a heavy share of rainfall in the first 15 days of October and surpassed 131 per cent during this ongoing Northeast monsoon season.

The MeT Department already predicted more rain than normal during this monsoon season and Madurai MP Su Venkatesan on Tuesday urged the state government to take adequate precautionary measures to ensure public safety.

Water storage in most of the tanks and canals was up in the district owing to the rains. However demands were placed to clear canals to ensure better water-carrying capabilities.

Venkatesan urged the immediate need to remove wastes, which turned into heaps, dumped into such canals to ensure the free flow of water.

He demanded attention in 11 canals in Madurai city. Priority should be given to the ones in Pandalkudi, Chinthamani, Avaniyapuram, Kiruthumal Nathi and Kondamari Odai, he said.

He also sought officials from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Water Resources Department and Corporation to coordinate monitoring water level at Madakulam and Vandiyur, the two biggest tanks in Madurai.

Venkatesan felt the need to fill vacancies in two posts of Deputy Commissioner in Madurai Corporation, under which major infrastructure development projects including Mullaiperiyar drinking water supply, flyovers at two locations, underground drainage and stormwater sewer construction are underway.