Blaze at Pattukkottai bicycle godown

TIRUCHY: A sudden fire broke out at a bicycle godown at Pattukkottai, and materials worth Rs 5 lakh were destroyed in the accident on Friday.
Senthilnathan of Thalaiyari Street in Pattukkottai had a bicycle and spares godown in the locality, and a sudden fire broke out early Friday.
Based on the information, the fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire after fighting for more than an hour.
The Pattukkottai police also rushed to the spot, registered a case and are investigating. Meanwhile, the fire personnel found that a short circuit had led to the accident.