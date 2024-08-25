Blast in cracker unit at Mayiladuthurai; 1 dead

TIRUCHY: In a tragic incident, one worker was charred to death and three others sustained injuries in a blast that occurred at a cracker unit at Kuthalam in Mayiladuthurai on Saturday.

The affected were rescued and are undergoing treatment at Tiruvarur Medical College hospital.

The police identified the owner of the cracker unit as Pandian. The unit was functioning at Tiruvalankadu village near Kuthalam in Mayiladuthurai for over 20 years.

On Saturday, while the workers were making crackers in the unit, a sudden fire broke out and it spread to the cracker stocks and led to an explosion.

Karnan (27), from Tiruvavaduthurai, died on the spot while Kaliyaperumal (52), Lakshmanan (45), from Tiruvalankadu, and Kumar (37), from Virudunagar, sustained injuries.

Based on the information, Mayiladuthurai police rushed to the spot. They rescued the injured and sent them to Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital. Meanwhile, the body of Karnan was retrieved 50 metres away from the spot and was sent to the Mayiladuthurai GH.

Earlier, the Collector AP Mahabharathi visited the injured persons at Mayiladuthurai Government Periyar Headquarters Hospital before moving them to Tiruvarur Medical College.

The Collector, SP K Stalin, DRO M Manimekalai, and other officials visited the spot and conducted an inquiry.