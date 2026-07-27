Blast at illegal cracker unit kills 2 near Sivakasi

SIVAKASI: Two people were killed and another sustained grievous burn injuries in an explosion at an illegally operated firecracker manufacturing unit housed in a metal shed on agricultural land near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as R Ramaprasath (40) of Sengamalapatti and Innasimuthu (43) of Meenampatti. Ramachandran, brother of Ramaprasath, sustained 75% burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital in Sivakasi.
The trio, along with a few others, had started manufacturing firecrackers illegally at around 4 am. "It had been very hot since early morning. The explosion occurred at around 8.30 am, and residents in the locality were startled by the loud blast," a resident said.
The explosion triggered a series of firecracker blasts, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky and causing panic among residents.
Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services Department and the police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. They brought the fire under control after a strenuous operation and launched rescue efforts.
Police suspect that two more people may have been involved in the illegal manufacturing activity. “The extreme heat might have caused the explosion,” said a source.
"The relatives of the deceased told us that two more persons from the same locality were involved in manufacturing firecrackers at the site. We are trying to identify and trace them," a police source said.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the illegal manufacturing unit was being operated on agricultural land owned by the deceased Ramaprasath. Residents told police that the group had been engaged in the activity for the past few months.
Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police Gautam Goyal, Sivakasi Deputy Superintendent of Police V Anilkumar, and revenue officials inspected the spot. Following the incident, the police team conducted raids at various places in Sivakasi Taluk and arrested 11 persons.
The latest accident comes just days after Industries Minister S Keerthana chaired a consultative meeting with fireworks manufacturers and traders in Sivakasi, where the government discussed measures to strengthen the industry's competitiveness and policy support.
In recent years, several workers have been killed in explosions at licensed and unlicensed fireworks units in and around Sivakasi. Investigations into such incidents have often pointed to violations of safety norms, overcrowding of work sheds, illegal storage of explosives and unauthorised manufacturing activities despite repeated interventions by the Madras High Court, which has issued strict directions on firecracker safety.