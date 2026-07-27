Blast at illegal cracker unit kills 2 near Sivakasi

The deceased were identified as R Ramaprasath (40) of Sengamalapatti and Innasimuthu (43) of Meenampatti. Ramachandran, brother of Ramaprasath, sustained 75% burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital in Sivakasi.

The trio, along with a few others, had started manufacturing firecrackers illegally at around 4 am. "It had been very hot since early morning. The explosion occurred at around 8.30 am, and residents in the locality were startled by the loud blast," a resident said.