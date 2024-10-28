Blamed for death of newborn pups, Kancheepuram woman cop kills self

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old woman head constable died by suicide at her residence in Kancheepuram town on Saturday night allegedly after her husband admonished her and blamed her for the death of two newborn pups of their pet dog.

The deceased was identified as D Girija, attached to the Chengalpattu AWPS (All Women Police Station) where she was serving as a head constable. Her husband, Dikeshwaran (44) too is a head constable, working at the Maduravoyal police station in Chennai.

The couple had married about 20 years ago and do not have a child, police said. They raised a pet dog which gave birth to pups. Dikeshwaran had told Girija that the dog was about to give birth to two more pups and asked her to be careful.

However, the two pups had fallen into an open drain near their house and died. An upset Dikeshwaran then scolded his wife over the phone on Saturday night. When he called her again, his calls were not attended after which he alerted his relatives who checked on Girija and found her hanging.

Kancheepuram Taluk police moved her to a hospital where she was declared as brought dead.