Black-clad State BJP leaders protest against DMK, #GoBackStalin trends

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu BJP unit on Tuesday protested against Chief Minister MK Stalin over the Mekedatu row involving Karnataka, alleging he did not take up the issue with the neighbouring state during his two-day Bengaluru visit.

TN BJP chief K Annamalai tweeted a picture of himself clad in a black shirt, even as his senior party colleagues held press meets across the state, wearing black outfits, protesting against DMK over the matter.

Amid the BJP’s protest, “GoBackStalin” was trending on top on Twitter, with many users using the hashtag to criticise the CM and DMK over the Mekedatu row. Tamil Nadu is opposed to Karnataka’s proposal to construct a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu.

Annamalai had earlier demanded that Stalin take up the Cauvery issue with Karnataka during his visit. In a tweet, he slammed the DMK government’s “lax attitude” over the Mekedatu issue and the “Congress rulers” in Karnataka for not releasing the due quantum of water to Tamil Nadu.

He said he could not join his party colleagues in the State as he was away in South Africa for a BRICS event concerning global political parties.