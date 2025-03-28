BJP’s tribute to Velu Nachiyar at Delhi on March 29

NEW DELHI: The BJP is organising an event to pay tribute to Velu Nachiyar, a queen from Sivaganga credited as the first woman ruler to wage war against the British, on March 29.

It is part of the BJP’s efforts to celebrate personalities from across the country in different regions.

Organised by the party’s ‘Mahia Morcha’ here, the event will see a theatrical tribute to her and also the release of an e-coffee table book, party sources said, adding that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta are expected to be among the key leaders at the programme. The programme is being seen as an extension of the party’s continuing outreach to the Dravidian land when it is facing intense attack from the State’s ruling DMK, which is a member of the Opposition INDIA bloc, over its alleged bid to impose Hindi on the State.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often lauded Nachiyar, a 18th century queen, as among the inspirational figures who fought against the British rule.