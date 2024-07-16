BJP's Nainar Nagendran has appeared for inquiry at CB-CID office in Chennai

CHENNAI: BJP leader Nainar Nagendran has appeared for inquiry at the CB-CID office in Chennai in connection with the Rs 4 crore cash seizure from an express train at Tambaram Railway Station, on Tuesday morning, as per Thanthi TV.



The seizure on April 6, less than two weeks ahead of Lok Sabha election polling in Tamil Nadu, had triggered a political storm after it emerged that the arrested persons were allegedly linked to Nainar Nagendran, the BJP's Tirunelveli candidate and vice-president of the party's state unit.

On April 6, the railway police posted at Tambaram station had nabbed Sathish, Navin and Perumal, who were travelling on the Tirunelveli Express with Rs 3.99 crore without any document explaining the source of the cash.

The Tambaram police registered a case against them. Later the case was transferred to CB-CID, Chennai.

The suspects allegedly told the police that the money was meant to be distributed to the voters in Tirunelveli constituency on behalf of Nainar Nagendran. The accused were arrested and later granted bail.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court issued a notice to BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit organising secretary Kesava Vinayagam on Monday in connection with the case.