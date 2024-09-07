BJP's H Raja claims 'rift' evident in DMK-VCK alliance

TIRUCHY: There is a rift and turmoil in the DMK alliance and VCK might be one of the reasons as they have expressed frustration that a Dalit could not become the Chief Minister of the State, claimed the Convener of State BJP Coordination Committee H Raja here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, H Raja said, the statement of Tamil Nadu Governor on the State Board school syllabus is true and the syllabus is not competent enough for the students who pursue either higher education or competitive exams. “The Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena initially announced to join the PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) scheme but later withdrew from the decision. What made him do so”, Raja questioned.

Referring to the willingness of Nainar Nagendran to align with AIADMK, Raja said, the decision on it would be disclosed by the party leadership. “I have been in the executive committee for more than 40 years and I know my limits, so I never talk about the alliance formation and it applies to everyone in the party”, Raja said.

Meanwhile, Raja claimed that there is a rift and turmoil in the DMK alliance. “The VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan’s recent statement on the Chief Minister candidate might be one of the reasons for the furore. I sense something is fishy in the alliance”, he said.

Stating that the confusion in the DMK alliance would never be a gain to the BJP, Raja said that the BJP believes the BJP only. He also stated that the BJP is strong in the Rajya Sabha, so the Wakf Amendment bill will be passed smoothly, he said.

Raja asked the people residing in Sri Rangam temple land to give rent to the temple.