BJP’s cheap tactics to intimidate govts: VCK on Senthilbalaji arrest

CHENNAI: Reacting to the arrest of State Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said that the BJP uses such tactics to intimidate governments in non-BJP-ruled states.

“There is no disagreement that the Supreme Court has issued some directions to the ED on the case. But, he has been arrested to exert pressure on the Chief Minister who has been continuously opposing the BJP. VCK strongly condemns the arrest,” he said.

State Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a government hospital here early on Wednesday, DMK leaders said, after he complained of uneasiness as the Enforcement Directorate arrested him.

State Minister PK Sekar Babu claimed there were 'symptoms' Balaji has been 'tortured.'