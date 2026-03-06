BJP’s ‘big brother’ demands stall seat talks with AIADMK

CHENNAI: While the DMK-led alliance has made significant strides in finalising seat-sharing for the upcoming Assembly elections, negotiations within the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have hit a major roadblock. The bone of contention is the BJP’s demand for the authority to allocate seats not just for itself, but also for several smaller allies, a move the AIADMK has flatly rejected.
The NDA in Tamil Nadu, headed by the AIADMK, comprises approximately 12 parties, including the BJP, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), and the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC). However, the AIADMK is yet to initiate formal discussions or even constitute a committee to hold these negotiations.
The BJP had initially sought over 35 Assembly constituencies for itself. The party has now requested around 50 to 60 seats, out of which it would independently distribute shares to smaller partners, including TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK). Supporting this stance, Dhinakaran recently stated that his party’s allocation would be handled directly by the BJP.
According to sources, the BJP strategy is clear: take control of the distribution to smaller allies, and thereby put pressure on them to contest under the ‘Lotus’ symbol. This would maximise the BJP’s footprint across the state, a move seen as a long-term play to solidify its political presence in Tamil Nadu.
However, sources said the AIADMK leadership remains firm, maintaining that as the lead partner, it alone will handle allocations for all allies. The deadlock has prevented the formation of a formal seat-sharing committee.
Meanwhile, TVK chief coordinator KA Sengottaiyan on Thursday accused the Congress of using his party as a leverage to bargain with the DMK. Sengottaiyan said that while the Congress had been aligned with the DMK for several years, the party managed to extract a larger share this time due to the presence of TVK.