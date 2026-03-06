BJP’s ‘big brother’ demands stall seat talks with AIADMK

The NDA in Tamil Nadu, headed by the AIADMK, comprises approximately 12 parties, including the BJP, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), and the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC). However, the AIADMK is yet to initiate formal discussions or even constitute a committee to hold these negotiations.

The BJP had initially sought over 35 Assembly constituencies for itself. The party has now requested around 50 to 60 seats, out of which it would independently distribute shares to smaller partners, including TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK). Supporting this stance, Dhinakaran recently stated that his party’s allocation would be handled directly by the BJP.