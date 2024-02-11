BJP’s alliance talks to begin as party chief arrives today

CHENNAI: All eyes are on BJP, as the national president JP Nadda will be arriving in Chennai on Sunday to hold poll alliance talks in the Dravidian heartland and chalk out strategies for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The ousted AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will meet the BJP leader and hold seat-sharing talks, informed sources told DT Next.

Besides OPS, the parties that allied with the BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls will also meet Nadda.

According to BJP insiders, political party leaders including AC Shanmugham, TR Paarivendhar, John Pandian, and Devanathan are to meet the BJP leader.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a massive rally on February 25, the State BJP and the central units had intensified the alliance talks and the alliance will take shape in the next couple of days, a BJP insider at Kamalalayam said. There are also efforts to rope in the PMK and the DMDK which had allied with the saffron party in the previous LS polls, the source told DT Next.

JP Nadda would also address a rally in north Chennai and kick start the new spell of BJP chief K Annamalai’s ‘En Mann En Makkal’ (My Land, My People) yatra in the capital.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP cried foul against the ruling DMK stating that the Dravidian major feared the growing popularity of BJP.

In a statement, BJP state spokesperson ANS Prasad said, “Annamalaiji’s En mann, En Makkal has reached 200 constituencies and has been gaining traction among State voters. No matter how many obstacles are imposed and are made and what conspiracies are planned, the rise of BJP cannot be stopped,” Prasad said.

When the LS polls votes are counted, the DMK will regret it, he said condemning the city police’s denial for organising the ‘En Mann En Makkal’ padayatra in Chennai.