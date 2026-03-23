BJP youth leader SG Suryah gets relief from coercive action

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the police not to take any coercive action against BJP State youth wing president SG Suryah in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly making remarks critical of the DMK.
During a protest organised by the BJP at Salem on February 10, SG Suryah had alleged that 34,497 schoolgirls in Tamil Nadu became pregnant over the past four years under the DMK regime. He further claimed that the DMK government had failed to ensure the safety of women and that the police were not taking action against DMK functionaries involved in such offences.
Based on a complaint lodged by one Sivakumar, a case was registered against SG Suryah at the Salem Town Police Station. Challenging the FIR, SG Suryah approached the Madras High Court seeking the quashing of the case.
Justice M Nirmal Kumar, who heard the matter, directed the police to file their response by April 16. The Court further ordered that no coercive steps shall be taken against SG Suryah until then and adjourned the matter for further hearing.