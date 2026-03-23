BJP youth leader SG Suryah gets relief from coercive action

Based on a complaint lodged by one Sivakumar, a case was registered against SG Suryah at the Salem Town Police Station. Challenging the FIR, SG Suryah approached the Madras High Court seeking the quashing of the case.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar, who heard the matter, directed the police to file their response by April 16. The Court further ordered that no coercive steps shall be taken against SG Suryah until then and adjourned the matter for further hearing.