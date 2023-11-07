'BJP would be defeated in five state assembly polls as a prelude to ensuing LS polls'

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Tuesday said that BJP would be defeated in the ongoing five state assembly elections and it would be a prelude to its defeat in the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Addressing the October Revolution Day anniversary here, he termed the BJP government at the centre as a brutal one for extending support for a resolution moved by France in the United Nations to condemn Hamas while taking a neutral stand on a resolution which sought to end war.

On Tuesday, CPM central committee member and CITU leader A Soundararajan unveiled a statue of veteran communist leader P Ramamurthey and senior leader T K Rangarajan inaugurated a hall named after MR Venkatarakan, late state secretary of the party unit.

Balakrishnan said The fascist regime of the BJP should be overthrown from the centre. "They follow the policy of bigotry, religious hatred and corporate profiteering. The 10 years of BJP rule in the history of independent India have been a paradise for corporate capitalists; People's rights and democratic rights have been largely taken away. Despite differences of opinions, policy differences and criticisms, we fight together with everyone, " he said.

He said that CPM which is fighting for the rights of the oppressed people should be strengthened by attracting masses towards the Marxist ideology.

CPM politburo member G Ramakrishnan recalled that P Ramamurthy was one of the leaders who formed the first branch of the Communist Party of India in Tamil Nadu in 1936 with nine members.

"Among the first-generation leaders, only N. Sankaraiah is alive. T K Rangarajan and SA Perumal from the United Communist Party are currently participating in the function, " he said.

He noted late communist leader M.R. Venkataraman was the state secretary for more than 10 years even when there were great leaders like Kalyanasundaram, Srinivasa Rao, and Jeevanandam in the United CPI.