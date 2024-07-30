BJP worker’s murder: Cops open fire in self-defence as 6 arrested

MADURAI: Six persons were arrested in connection with the murder of Selvakumar (45), a BJP functionary, in Sivaganga on Saturday night.

Selvakumar, district secretary of BJP’s Cooperative Wing and resident of M Velankulam village was hacked to death by an armed gang at around 9 pm, on Saturday. The gang had waylaid him between Satharasankottai and the village, before killing him.

Based on a complaint lodged by Muthunachiyar, the victim’s wife, Sivaganga Taluk police filed a case under Sections 126 (2) and 103 (1) of the BNS Act.

As per the directive of Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh, six special teams were formed. The teams worked hard to nab the six accused.

P Vasanthkumar (25) of Vaniyankudi, one of the accused, received a gunshot wound on his left leg after police opened fire at him in self-defence on Monday evening.

While Vasanthkumar was taken out to recover a weapon used in the murder, he attacked SI Prathap before trying to escape. The injured Vasanthkumar was admitted to hospital. He is facing cases on charges of assault, robbery and PCR Act, sources said.

The other accused, who were arrested, were identified as A Maruthupandi (20) of Melapidavur, M Arunkumar alias Thothal (20) of Satharasankottai, P Vasanthakumar (25) of Vairampatti, U Sateeswaran (21) of Pudupatti and K Vishal (20) of MGR Colony, Sivaganga, sources revealed.

After inquiring, the SP ruled out any political motive behind the incident, but the reason Selvakumar fell victim was that he indirectly aided criminals in the murder of Bhuvaneswaran of Melapidavur in 2019.