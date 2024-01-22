BJP workers flay nod denial to live screen Ram temple event

CHENNAI: A group of BJP workers protested outside the Selayur police station on Sunday condemning alleged denial of permission by cops to live screen the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration in a public place.

Police sources said that ambaram (east) BJP cadre had sought permission for the live screening of the event and for Annadhanam at a temple here.

As permission was not granted, over 50 BJP workers gathered outside Selayur police station on Sunday.

Senior police officers held talks with the BJP cadre and pacified them promising that they would be updated on the permission request after reaching higher officers. BJP workers dispersed after the assurance.