BJP workers attacked after partyman's booze video surfaced

CHENNAI: After the video of the BJP party East Zonal General Secretary consuming liquor was circulated on social media, the General Secretary and two of his supporters attacked the BJP IT Wing Secretary near Palavanthangal on Monday.

Recently the video of the BJP party East Zonal General Secretary Subbaiah consuming liquor was circulated widely on social media for the past few days. Following that on Monday night Subbaiah, his cousin Mutharasan and the Nanganallur BJP President Jawahar went to the office of Rajesh Nanganallur who is the secretary of the East Zone BJP IT wing and argued with him. They claimed that Rajesh wantedly circulated the video on social media to defame Subbaiah.

The group pulled Rajesh outside his office and started to attack him on the road. The Palavanthangal police who were on patrol noticed the incident and went to the spot but the attackers managed to escape from the spot. Later the police admitted Rajesh to the Chormepet GH and based on the complaint given by Rajesh the police have registered a case and are searching for Subbaiah and two others.

Police sources said that Rajesh and Subbaiah were working for the BJP party together in the past and after they were given postings in the party both of them turned rivals.