BJP won't win a single TN constituency in 2024 LS polls: TR Baalu

CHENNAI: In a stern response to the Bharatiya Janata Party and its all-time famous neta and the powerful Home Minister of India Amit Shah, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's treasurer and MP TR Baalu on Sunday called the BJP a 'Sinking Ship' and said that the people of Tamil Nadu will not give even one parliamentary constituency to the BJP.

"It is a confession statement of Amit Shah that he has not given a single special program to Tamil Nadu during his nine years term. The allocations and grants as indicated by the Home Minister, are the constitutional obligation of the Union Government. It did not come because BJP is in power. The Union Government is collecting more revenue from Tamil Nadu and spending it for BJP-ruling states such as UP and Gujarat. It is injustice," the DMK MP said in a statement.

Pointing out the loss of nine years of the NDA government, the DMK MP stated that, the state had lost its cultural and linguistic advantage in the BJP regime like in NEET, JEE, and other Union Government job notifications.

Hitting out at Adani, the DMK veteran asked why should not a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) investigation on Adani be initiated.

"If there's no corruption, then why should the Rafale case be argued in the Supreme Court as a 'Secret of the country?. The people of the country have not yet forgotten the Gujarat riots. The people of Tamil Nadu are going to give the same massive victory to the SPA (Secular Progressive Alliance) led by the DMK in the upcoming parliamentary elections," it added.