BJP will take control of AIADMK after elections, says DyCM Udhayanidhi

Bihar, where he claimed the BJP had gradually consolidated control over the state’s political landscape.

Referring to veteran leader Nitish Kumar, he said, “Nitish Kumar, who served as Chief Minister of Bihar ten times, has now been sent to the Rajya Sabha. The BJP has effectively taken control of the state’s political space. A similar situation will arise for ‘Edappadi’ K. Palaniswami as well.”

The Deputy Chief Minister also alleged that a portrait of social reformer Periyar E. V. Ramasamy was removed from the stage backdrop at a recent NDA meeting in Madurai because it was reportedly not favoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further pointed out that at another NDA meeting addressed by the Prime Minister in Tiruchirappalli, the portrait of ‘Edappadi’ K. Palaniswami was not displayed. “After the Assembly elections, the BJP will eventually take over the AIADMK,” Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed.

Accusing the union government of discriminating against states governed by opposition parties in the allocation of funds, he alleged that financial assistance to Tamil Nadu had been withheld because the state refused to implement the National Education Policy.