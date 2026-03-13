BJP will take control of AIADMK after elections, says DyCM Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday said the BJP would eventually take complete control of AIADMK after the upcoming assembly elections.
Bihar, where he claimed the BJP had gradually consolidated control over the state’s political landscape.
Referring to veteran leader Nitish Kumar, he said, “Nitish Kumar, who served as Chief Minister of Bihar ten times, has now been sent to the Rajya Sabha. The BJP has effectively taken control of the state’s political space. A similar situation will arise for ‘Edappadi’ K. Palaniswami as well.”
The Deputy Chief Minister also alleged that a portrait of social reformer Periyar E. V. Ramasamy was removed from the stage backdrop at a recent NDA meeting in Madurai because it was reportedly not favoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He further pointed out that at another NDA meeting addressed by the Prime Minister in Tiruchirappalli, the portrait of ‘Edappadi’ K. Palaniswami was not displayed. “After the Assembly elections, the BJP will eventually take over the AIADMK,” Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed.
Accusing the union government of discriminating against states governed by opposition parties in the allocation of funds, he alleged that financial assistance to Tamil Nadu had been withheld because the state refused to implement the National Education Policy.
He also criticised the Union budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stating that it contained no major announcements for Tamil Nadu. “Not even the name of Tamil Nadu found a place in the budget. Yet, Edappadi K Palaniswami sent a letter praising the budget even before it was presented,” he said.
Earlier in the day, while participating in a government function in Dharmapuri, Udhayanidhi Stalin laid the foundation stone for development works worth ₹33.96 crore and inaugurated 33 completed projects valued at ₹15.33 crore. He also disbursed welfare assistance totalling ₹255 crore to nearly 29,000 beneficiaries.
Highlighting the state’s economic performance, he said Tamil Nadu had recorded an impressive economic growth rate of 11.19 per cent under the Dravidian model of governance. “We are preparing to work even harder in the next five years to ensure continued growth and prosperity for the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.