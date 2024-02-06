BJP will rock 2024 LS polls in State, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: State unit BJP president K Annamalai on Monday claimed that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections can be notified anytime after February 29 addressing a gathering at the launch of Tamil Nadu BJP parliamentary election head office in Aminjikarai.

“Most probably the Model Code of Conduct will come into effect in March and there is a possibility of holding the election in the second or third week of April,” Annamalai said while talking to reporters.

Exuding hope that the saffron party will rock the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Annamalai claimed that the BJP is emerging as an alternative force in the state.

“People are noticing our growth. We are on the verge of victory. But cadre should keep in mind that time is running out. I plead them to double up poll works for the next 75 days,” he said.

On the prospects of reviving the NDA in Tamil Nadu, he said talks were on with GK Vasan-led Tamil Maanila Congress and that a clear picture on the parties keen on forging ties with the BJP would emerge before the end of this month.

BJP national president JP Nadda would also visit Chennai on February 11 and take part in a public meeting, Annamalai said.