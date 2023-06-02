BJP will prevent any attempt: TN chief

MADURAI: The BJP will strongly oppose and prevent any attempt to construct Mekedatu dam in Karnataka, said party’s state president K Annamalai.

Talking to reporters in Thoothukudi on Thursday, Annamalai said Chief Minister MK Stalin is repeatedly giving up the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu. If the ruling government in Tamil Nadu could not make it, then the BJP would come up against the Mekedatu dam construction.

The Tamil Nadu BJP unit would even launch a padayatra towards Mekedatu to register their protest and prevent the Karnataka government from constructing such a dam.

He further said that there was no condemnation from either Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin or the TN Congress party in this regard. A similar problem occurred in the Mullaperiyar dam issue also. Annamalai said that he had already insisted on CM Stalin releasing a white paper on the investments agreed during his previous summit in Dubai. But, still it’s not made public. The BJP has made several allegations against the ruling DMK and added that huge investments of Rs 1,000 crore agreement was made with a company with the address of Udhayanidhi Foundation. Hence, the ED would act soon. Meanwhile, he also urged the need for organising conferences in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli to spur industrial growth and create more jobs.